https://gfcnieuws.org/amazing-athletes-launches-new-retail-concept-with-amazing-athletes-sports-training-facility-for-children/

amazing-athletes-launches-new-retail-concept-with-amazing-athletes-sports-training-facility-for-children

New York City, New York Apr 28, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – April 28, 2021 – In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazing Athletes, the nation’s largest franchise youth sports enrichment program, continues to find new ways to deliver engaging physical education and sports programs to children. Over the past year, Amazing Athletes has expanded its franchise base, expanded into virtual classes, mobile programming, new activities, and private camps. Now, the 15-year-old company is moving into retail.

The first Amazing Athletes Sports Training Facility opened on Monday, April 12th in Howell Township, New Jersey, owned and operated by Howell Township residents Vincent and Rose Scuorzo. The new retail concept location provides 3,200-square feet of activity spaces for kids to participate in multi-sport training and specialty camps, as well as nutrition and muscle group education. (Additional information about the new Amazing Athletes Sports Training Facility is available online at https://newyork.supersoccerstars.com/vtr/.)

“This is a big opportunity for us as a company, and for our customers and their children, as we continue to find new ways to deliver engaging content to kids,” said John Erlandson, President of Amazing Athletes. “As we lean into this new world, we want to provide more outlets for physical education for kids as schools continue to re-focus on general education and best practices for kids. As parents and teachers are trying to catch kids up from an educational standpoint, we will continue to focus on getting kids back to physical education in fun and engaging ways.

“We’re piloting our new retail concept in one of our most successful territories in New Jersey,” said Erlandson. “Our goal is to get kids moving and active while providing them that physical supplement in their development. Just like they are getting supplemental education, they need that physical supplement, and they need it from coaches and trainers and a program with 18 years of history that knows how to connect with the kids. The pandemic now more than ever has shown the need for fun, engaging physical activity and we take this on as a responsibility and opportunity to be the best in class providers of our multi-sport enrichment curriculum.”

The ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremonies on April 12th included Howell Township Mayor Theresa Berger and members of the Howell Township Council, as well as the Amazing Athletes of Central Jersey franchise owners Vincent and Rose Scuorzo and local community members, as well as guest appearance by the Amazing Athletes mascot Kardio the Kangaroo.

“Howell, and central New Jersey, is one of our largest regions, so we chose to partner with our franchise owners Vinny and Rose Scuorzo to launch our concept, with the intent to replicate the concept and launch it into our 32 other territories,” Erlandson said.

Among the programs offered at the Howell Township Amazing Athletes Sports Training facilities are Amazing Athletes’ proven multi-sport coaching and instruction, Super Soccer Stars programs, one-on-one, and private group training, clinics, and camp programs, including the extremely popular two-hour “Parents Night Out” program.

Vinny Scuorzo noted that the Howell location grew from the experiences he and his wife had, teaching in preschools and home school groups through Amazing Athletes. Last October, the husband-and-wife team rented space in Freehold, Jackson, and Old Bridge to offer youth sports enrichment programs, which were immediately met with success. For Vinny, the opening of the Amazing Athletes Sports Training Facility is a deeply personal achievement.

“I had three open-heart surgeries growing up, so I was always limited to contact sports,” said Scuorzo, who was born and raised in Howell. “I played baseball, but in high school, sports were just too much of a risk. The main reason why I do this is not only to benefit kids in a positive way but also to show that, no matter what their condition, what kind of athlete they are, there is a place for kids of all abilities.”

About Amazing Athletes:

Amazing Athletes uses a multi-sport program to benefit children aged 2 to 6 years physically, mentally, socially, and emotionally. The program introduces the fundamentals of 10 different sports (soccer, hockey, volleyball, basketball, tennis, lacrosse, football, track and field, baseball, and golf) in a non-competitive environment. Children in Amazing Athletes routinely gain greater confidence, learn to combine fitness with fun, and develop 6 key motor skills: balancing, running, jumping, throwing, catching, and kicking. Additional information is available at https://amazingathletes.com.