Arpit Raj eyes to open 300+ Chaai Seth Outlets by 2025

With investment starting from 6 Lacs INR, Arpit’s Chaai Seth has 20+ variety of Tea and other delicious menu to offer through franchisee mode.

New Delhi, Delhi Apr 25, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – “Entrepreneurship is Hard, especially in a country like India where a family has a well-to-do and settled job mentality. Although things are changing now, I was lucky to have a supportive family and cooperative Father and Elder brother”

Arpit started the concept of “Chaai Seth” back in 2015 in Shillong, Meghalaya while pursuing his bachelor’s.

With an initial investment that he saved from pocket money, is now going to be one of the top ventures of Tea and fast-food chain in India!

With the total investment starting from just 6-7 lacs, Arpit through his Chaai Seth franchise is offering 20+ varieties of tea and fast food menu!

Recently, Chaai Seth has been nominated for the 500 startups award as well.

Arpit has roots in Bihar and was in Shillong for 3 years where he started this concept. In the final year of his college, he got placed in Delhi and had to join the job in a food startup.

Working there for 2 years, he realised to work on my own venture and to shape it in a bigger way by making a full-fledge Pvt Ltd company.

“The main issue was finding a co-founder, as I believe; finding a co-founder is like finding a life partner! Lots of “Gunas” should match, and he/she must have a similar approach and views towards the company and concept’s growth. Luckily within a time frame of 2-3 months, I got Mr. Prateek and Mr. Prem as co-founders, and Mr. R.K. Kala as a dedicated team member”

Within a time frame of just 10-11 months, they opened 5 outlets, and have booked 47+ outlets till now.

Most of them are waiting for the lockdown to get over!

Arpit now eyes to open 300+ chaai seth outlets by the end of 2025.

Apart from Chaai Seth by Bractburd Food and Beverage Pvt Ltd, Arpit and the team have Wynswell as well, which is basically a Business and Management Consultancy firm with a set of lawyers and Chartered Accountants and some ex-Big 4 employees as co-founders.

“Through Wynswell we help new and budding startups and firms in terms of- company incorporation, Taxation (direct and indirect), Softwares, Accounting Outsourcing, vCFO, Business and Startup consultancy, Licensing and all professional services. We are into the medical franchise as well with the name A2Z medicals”

The overall concept of chaai Seth is to welcome enthusiastic, passionate, and serious business seekers into entrepreneurship through a franchise model.

We wish the whole team, wishers, and all the people behind Chaai Seth a great journey ahead.