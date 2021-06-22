Cyber Warfare and Cyber Crime Assault Bussinesses

Cyber warfare is a rapidly growing crime that can have a devastating effect on companies and governments around the world. Cyber warfare occurs when an attacker uses information from one source to cause a disruption or even an attack on another network. Cyber warfare is considered a black hat strategy because it is often used in conjunction with other techniques, such as spamming. The best way to protect your business from this destructive force is to develop a comprehensive security plan. This plan should include a definition of the various threats to your business, steps to be taken to mitigate the impact of these attacks, and the costs related to these attacks.

Cyber warfare is currently the third most prolific form of worldwide criminal activity, behind currency exchange and drug trafficking. Cyber warfare is an investment for both existing cyber crimes and more serious crimes such as terrorism, trafficking, or cyber warfare. Cyber criminals use the internet to exploit other people’s vulnerability and to recruit spies, hackers, and others who can benefit from that vulnerability. Attacks can be perpetrated from the privacy of your own home or office. In the past, attacks on US corporations came from China, Russia, and Iran, but increasingly these attacks are being conducted by international gangs with roots in the US. In the future, it is likely that many attacks will come from nations with emerging economies and greater potential for international business.

The three main threats to businesses and governments from cyber warfare are: DDoS, SPAM, and Cyber attacks. The easiest to prevent, or to reduce the severity of if it happens to you, is to implement strong prevention measures before an attack occurs. One common prevention measure is to implement measures to reduce the distribution of sensitive information, such as sensitive employee data, credit card numbers, and bank account numbers. Another common measure is to implement measures to mitigate the threat of successful cyber warfare attacks.

Based on the latest trends, it is unlikely that there will be a major cyber-attack on a US company in the near future. However, because the internet and its tools are constantly being developed, it is possible that vulnerabilities that were previously unassailable may become susceptible again. The threat of a widespread cyber-attack on US companies and governments is real, but the probability of a cyber-attack in the near future is not high. Experts believe that if an attack does occur it will happen in a matter of months, not years.

By mid 2021, a comprehensive plan will have to be developed for cyber security. This plan should include ways to reduce the number and severity of cyber-security incidents, which will also reduce the cost to the business. During this timeframe the focus of cyber-security should shift from blocking internet access to implementing strategies for business operations, especially in the sales and marketing areas, that embrace e-commerce. A strong cyber crime defense and enforcement effort will also be required, as advances in cyber crime do not respect geographical boundaries.

Today’s economic climate, falling oil and natural gas prices, a rapidly aging population, and a lack of investment capital are all contributing factors to the rise in cyber warfare attacks. Some of these cyber attacks may have very low cost or no cost associated with them. Experts believe that these low cost attacks may be the initial stages of a much larger coordinated campaign. If a cyber attack occurs the cost to the victim can be in the millions, or in some cases the billions of dollars. A severe cyber attack on a US company can result in lost contracts, revenues, and jobs.