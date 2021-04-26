Kiran Dhormare | A Rising Independent Indian Musical Artist

A NEW Rising Tycoon In Industry , Taking Indian Music to Next Level

Pune, Maharashtra Apr 25, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Kiran Govind Dhormare known as “Kiran Dhormare“. And has Verified Pages on various Streaming Platforms like Spotify, SoundCloud, AppleMusic, and many more. Kiran Dhormare is an Indian musical artist. He was born on 19 July in Pune City in the Maharashtra state of India. He was very talented in educational qualifications. He passed first grade from a kindergarten school in Pune City. He later enrolled in a reputed school and college in Pune City for secondary education and higher secondary. His songs have already become very popular on various social media and on music platforms. In the meantime, he has received verified artist bases and pages on various music platforms.

He received the official artist channel on YouTube on March 28 April 2021 and also verified on Spotify as an artist. His official Facebook fan page named “Kiran Dhormare”. He started his music career in 2017 with his own small studio with a Hobbie. He has made much Competition in instrumental music. But In 2021 he released his first tracks name “Dikgoshi” and so on. It’s time to work on his own YouTube channel and international music platform like Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, iTunes, Soundcloud, etc.”Last of all he is proud to be a Bangladeshi verified musician.

He believes that “If You Work Hard, You Will Be Success ” & He also said that “Every inch of movement is better than miles of Intentions“. Kiran Dhormare also believes that one day he will be a well-known Artist Globally. He has been in love with music since childhood. He currently has some short films starring him and available on YouTube.

PERSONAL LIFE :

Name: Kiran Govind Dhormare (Known as Kiran Dhormare)

Born on: 19th July 1998

Studied at: Pune University, MH, India

Marital status: Single

Profession: Artist / Digital Marketer

Music label: Kiran Dhormare Music

Live in: Pune City, Maharashtra, India

Facebook: Kiran Dhormare | Facebook

FILMOGRAPHY :

Dikgoshi (2021) is the first released short film of Kiran Dhormare. Which is released on Incite Creation on 27 Jan 2021.

DISCOGRAPHY :

Dikgoshi. (2021) – Kiran Dhormare (Available on Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, Itune, Jiosaavn, Deezer, Pandora, etc )

Beep Boop Hop (2021) – Kiran Dhormare ( Available on Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, Itune, Jiosaavn, Deezer, Pandora, etc )