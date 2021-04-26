Renowned World Cup Referee and Expert Soccer (Football) Official Named SportsEdTV Senior Contributor

Keith Hackett’s More Than Half A Century’s Refereeing Wisdoms to Inform SportsEdTV’ s Worldwide Soccer (Football) Audiences

Miami, Florida Apr 25, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – SportsEdTV has completed the appointment of Keith Hackett well known for his refereeing expertise on multiple World Cup soccer pitches as Senior Contributor to the worldwide leader in FREE online sports education.

“When you consider that after his active career, Keith was appointed English Premier League General Manager of the Professional Game Match Officials and later as Referee Ambassador for the Premier League, traveling the world to promote it, you’ll understand why we’re delighted to add him to our community of expert contributors,” said Robert Mazzucchelli, Founder, and Chairman of SportsEdTV.

Hackett was instrumental in Introducing to refereeing, sports sciences, sports psychology, nutrition, vision science, communication kits, pre-match warm-up procedures, and goal-line technology working with Hawkeye.

“Keith is counted among the top 100 referees of all time in a list maintained by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, which speaks strongly about the expertise he’ll be sharing with our soccer community,” added Victor Bergonzoli, CEO of SportsEdTV.

Hackett’s first book was published in 1986, Hackett’s Law; a Referee’s Notebook! He also authored Guide to Refereeing and continued providing answers for the cult classic cartoon quiz You Are The Ref, drawn by sports artist Paul Trevillion, which began in 1981.

About SportsEdTV: SportsEdTV exists to help athletes, coaches and parents LEARN, WIN, and CELEBRATE. We don’t expect everyone who uses our learning tools to become a world champion – that’s not our mission. We do expect people who use our educational resources to become their own champions, by whatever definition they view success in their chosen sport. For some, success is making the varsity team, for others, it’s becoming country champion, and for others still, it may simply be gaining proficiency at a sport that offers a lifetime of fun and fitness.

To us, no matter your aspirations in sport, if you are striving to improve, you are winning! As a leading sports education media company, we provide FREE video and blog content to anyone in the world with an internet connection.

We also offer a global online community, where athletes, parents, and coaches can interact, connect, chat, share content and find new friends. SportsEdTV videos feature coaching from world-class coaches and athletes – many of whom are or have coached world champions – and have been watched by viewers in every country in the world.